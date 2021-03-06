Mars Hill Head Start to resume food distribution
The Human Services Department has announced that it will reopen the Mars Hill Head Start location on St. Croix to staff and resume food distribution Monday.
Human Services shut the facility down last week in order to activate its COVID-19 mitigation protocols to address confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and keep families coming to the facility for food distribution safe.
The Mars Hill Head Start location is the St. Croix district’s largest site with 10 classrooms and a high concentration of staff. Human Services wants to ensure that every precaution is taken to keep staff and everyone who interacts with the program, as safe as possible.
Repairs to storm-damaged cemetery gate completed
Repairs to the hurricane-damaged Eastern Cemetery emergency gate has been completed, the Public Works Department announced Thursday.
As a result, the department is advising the public that cemetery hours have been reinstituted. On Mondays through Fridays, the Eastern Cemetery on St. Thomas will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekends and holidays, cemetery hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public Works issues road alert for Charlotte Amalie
The Public Works Department is advising the community that the Guttets Gade intersection — the roadway heading north toward Main Street near First Bank on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront — and Store Tvear Gade intersection (the roadway near Virgilios) will be closed to vehicular traffic from Saturday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.
The closure will allow the contractor to complete grouting and cobble stone repairs. The public is asked to avoid the affected areas and use alternate routes as much as possible during this time.
— Daily News Staff