Jessie Duarte, leading official of ANC party, dies
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the long-serving deputy secretary-general of his ruling African National Congress party Jessie Duarte, who died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.
Duarte, 68, was elected to the leading position in the ANC in 2012 and had been serving until she went on medical leave in November last year.
“Although our beloved comrade Jessie has been gravely ill for several months, it is difficult to comprehend that someone with such vitality and such spirit has departed this earth,” Ramaphosa told mourners Sunday.
“Comrade Jessie was a faithful, dedicated and fiercely loyal leader of the African National Congress,” said Ramaphosa.
He praised her for fighting for women’s rights during and after South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule and the system of racial oppression known as apartheid which ended in 1994.
“Jessie was relentless in advancing the position of women in all areas of public and private life,” said Ramaphosa.
“She confronted the patriarchal attitudes and practices that sought to diminish the role and contribution of women in Parliament, in government and across society,” he said.
Some of the influential roles Duarte played include being a spokeswoman for the ANC and a personal assistant to Nelson Mandela after he was released from prison in 1990.
She was a leading member of the ANC Women’s League and also served as South Africa’s ambassador to Mozambique.
Duarte, a member of the ANC’s national executive committee for more than 25 years, attracted support from rival factions within party, which led many to describe her as a unifier.
She has often faced criticism for her spirited public defense of the ANC, despite growing evidence that many of its officials are corrupt and ineffective.
French minister’s LGBTQ comments spark anger
PARIS — Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people, in the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership.
Caroline Cayeux’ remarks have hurt and angered many – including her colleagues — and prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people in power.
More than 100 prominent figures published an appeal Sunday in the newspaper Journal du dimanche questioning why she’s still in government. Signatories included parliament members, senior officials, an Olympic medalist, doctors, artists, an ex-prime minister, a former top Macron adviser and others from within Macron’s centrist political camp.
Cayeux was asked in an interview this week about her opposition to France’s 2013 law authorizing gay marriage and adoption, and comments at the time saying they were “against nature.” Speaking Tuesday to broadcaster Public Senat, she said she was being wrongly painted as prejudiced.
“I maintain my remarks. I always said that if the law were voted, I would apply it,” she said. “I have a lot of friends among all those people, and I’m being targeted by an unfair trial. This upsets me.”
The remarks set off shockwaves among LGBTQ people and those who fight against discrimination and abuse, and provoked calls for her resignation. A legal complaint was filed against her for public insult.
Cayeux then tweeted her regrets, saying her words were “inappropriate,” and sent a letter to anti-discrimination groups to apologize. She told newspaper Le Parisien that the comments “do not at all reflect my views.”
China floods leave 12 dead, thousands evacuated
BEIJING — Flash floods in southwest and northwest China have left at least a dozen dead and put thousands of others in harm’s way, state media reported Sunday.
In the southwestern province of Sichuan, at least six people have died and another 12 are missing after torrential rain triggered flash floods, state-owned news outlet CGTN reported.
Some 1,300 people had been evacuated as of Saturday, the report said.
Meanwhile, in Longnan city in the northwestern province of Gansu, another six deaths were reported and 3,000 people have been evacuated, state broadcaster CCTV said. Rainfall in 1 1/2 day was as much as 3.9 inches in the worst affected areas, almost double the July average.
The rains come amid a heat wave in parts of the country.
including eastern Zhejiang province and the city of Shanghai, with temperatures soaring as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) last week.
Experts say such extreme weather events are becoming more likely because of climate change. Warmer air can store more water, leading to bigger cloudbursts when it’s released.
The flooding adds to economic woes brought on partly by stringent “zero-COVID” measures restricting travel and disrupting supply chains.
