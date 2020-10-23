Roach to address street-naming initiative Wednesday on St. John
Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach will announce the launch of the St. John Street Addressing Initiative Bridge Phase at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The announcement will be streamed live on the Office of the Lieutenant Governor—U.S. Virgin Islands Facebook Page and aired on the Government Access Channel.
The St. Thomas Bridge Phase was completed in January and focused on the downtown Charlotte Amalie area, and in February, the towns of Christiansted and Frederiksted on St. Croix were completed, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office.
Roach will highlight the next steps of the SAI project on St. John and provide residents with information regarding the implementation of the new addresses.
For additional details or any questions regarding the Street Addressing Initiative, call the designated SAI contact number at 340-693-6191 or send an email to: SAI@lgo.vi.gov
CFVI seeking nominations for environmental leadership awards
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is accepting nominations for the Euan P. McFarlane Environmental Leadership Award which honors young environmental leaders in the Caribbean.
Established in 1887, the award acknowledge individuals who have displayed both exemplary and sustained leadership on behalf of the environment in the insular Caribbean, according to a press release from CFVI.
Nominees should be individuals, 30 years of age or younger, whose efforts have been an inspiration for their home islands and served as models for the Caribbean region.
The $1,000 award was endowed by Laurance Rockefeller and is managed by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.
The deadline to receive nominations is Oct. 31.
For more information, visit www.cfvi.net, or contact Director of Grants and Programs Anna Scarbriel at annas@cfvi.n
