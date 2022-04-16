Second annual Seafood Fest set for this Saturday
The second annual Seafood Fest is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. There will be food vendors as well as performances by the Love City Pan Dragons and the Dynamic Dancers. The event is free and open to the public.
Land Conservancy to host Earth Day fundraiser
The St. John Land Conservancy is partnering with The Lake George Land Conservancy for an Earth Day fundraiser. Supporters are invited to enter to win a week-long stay at The Sagamore Resort on Lake George, N.Y. in a luxury two-bedroom, two-bathroom waterfront condo for up to six guests. The prize includes four rounds of golf and other surprises. Funds raised will support The St. John Land Conservancy, helping the nonprofit’s mission of preserving and protecting natural, cultural, and historic resources on St. John. Enter to win at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/SJLCEarthDay2022. Find more information at www.stjohnlandconservancy.org/news.
The St. John Land Conservancy also announced that the group is seeking a full-time executive director. For qualifications and a job description, email kvahling@stjohnlandconservancy.org.