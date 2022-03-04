Gifft Hill School offers SAT prep classes in March
Gifft Hill School teachers Mikayla Lezovich and Elizabeth Arnstein will teach eight SAT prep classes scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays this month.
All students are invited to participate, and do not have to attend St. John’s Gifft Hill School to take part in the two-hour classes from 6 to 8 p.m.
The classes will be held March 10, 22, 24, 29 and 31. Classes are also scheduled for April 5 and 7.
There will be a $150 fee to help defray costs. Students will each receive a copy of an SAT prep book as part of the costs.
Pre-registration is not necessary. Students can show up for today’s class with cash or a check made out to Gifft Hill School. For more information, email elizabetharnstein@giffthillschool.org.
Waste Management resumes St. Croix collection
The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority announced Thursday that it has reinstated house-to-house collection on St. Croix.
The service was suspended earlier this week. For more information, call 340-513-4171 or email communications@viwma.org.