Dolphins optimistic Tua will play despite sore thumb
MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism his rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice for the second day in a row.
“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. ... He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.” Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver, but he remains the No. 1 quarterback ahead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Offensive lineman Jesse Davis was activated off the reserve-COVID-19 list. Davis, who has started the past 52 games, went on the list Monday.
Rams put leading tackler Kiser on injured reserve
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams placed leading tackler Micah Kiser on injured reserve Thursday, but coach Sean McVay says the injury is not season-ending.
The Rams’ starting middle linebacker will be sidelined for at least three weeks, but likely no more, McVay said. Los Angeles (7-3) hosts San Francisco (4-6) on Sunday.
Tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) and rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) also missed practice on Thanksgiving. Higbee’s availability Sunday will be a game-time decision, while Lewis will be monitored after his knee was drained.
The NFC West-leading Rams had been largely healthy this season, but they’ve lost three starters in two games. They placed safety Taylor Rapp and left tackle Andrew Whitworth on injured reserve last week.
Kiser injured his knee late in the Rams’ 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay last Monday night, McVay said. Kiser leads the team with 77 tackles, along with three passes defensed and a forced fumble.
Kiser won’t need knee surgery, and the Rams are cautiously confident he’ll only need to miss three games.
