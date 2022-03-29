Tax collector issues amnesty
The Office of the Tax Collector of the Virgin Islands is granting an amnesty to property owners by waiving all interest and penalties on real property taxes for two months, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office.
The waiver will continue until May 16. Interest and penalties will be waived if payment is received in the full amount of property taxes due for any tax year, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office.
Property owners are encouraged to contact the Office of the Tax Collector to receive Property Tax Status Reports, which provides detail of taxes, sewer fees, interest and penalties.
The waiver is a follow-up to the September 2021 Property Tax Delinquency Publication and is intended to assist property owners to reconcile delinquent property taxes prior to final collection action.
Finance to close Friday
The Finance Department office in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, will be closed Friday to allow employees to attend the funeral services of a longtime employee, Commissioner Bosede Bruce announced Monday.
All calls will be rerouted to the St. Croix office and documents can be dropped off at the customer drop box available at the security station at the main entrance of the agency.
Normal operations will resume Monday.