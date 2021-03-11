Thomas Bach re-elected IOC president until 2025
GENEVA — Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for a final four-year term with his immediate focus on this year’s delayed Tokyo Games.
The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1, with four members abstaining, following an opening eight-year mandate dominated by the Russian doping scandal and the first Olympics to be postponed in peacetime. Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million, down 8%
Like Lamar Jackson under pressure from the pass rush, let the scrambling begin.
The NFL’s salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. The league’s loss of revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season.
Free agency begins next Wednesday, though the “legal tampering” period starts Monday.
The NFL is close to agreement on extensions of its broadcast contracts, but those deals will not affect the 2021 season. At least the current cap is $2.5 million higher than projected last month. Last summer, the players’ union and league agreed to a cap minimum of $175 million, but that number jumped by $5 million in February and was set at $182.5 million on Wednesday. The Rams are $41 million beyond the cap; the Eagles were over by about $35 million and the Saints are over by $33 million.
On the other side of the ledger, the Jets, Patriots and Jaguars had the most money available, ranging from $65 million to $67 million.
ESPN, NHL announce seven-year agreement
The NHL and ESPN are together again after announcing a seven-year agreement that also includes extensive streaming rights.
“This is a transformative time in media, especially sports media. It puts us on the cutting edge of content distribution with a great linear package as well as a forward-looking strategy, focusing on the impact of streaming,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “This is a win, win, win. A win for ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, a win for the NHL, and most importantly, a win for fans.”
ESPN has a long history with the league, stretching back to the network’s launch, but hasn’t aired games since 2004. Bettman said discussions with ESPN began to intensify the last two months.
Athletes protest NCAA’s anti-transgender laws
More than 500 college athletes have signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender participation in sports.
The move follows a wave of legislative efforts across the country aimed at transgender athletes. Idaho banned transgender women from taking part in women’s and girls’ sports last year, although that law has been challenged in court. State legislatures in North Dakota and Mississippi have recently passed similar measures.
— The Associated Press
letter to the NCAA asks the board to uphold the organization’s nondiscrimination policy, citing the decision to move championships out of North Carolina in 2016 in response to House Bill 2, which legislated transgender use of public restrooms.
“We call upon you to ensure that the NCAA lives up to the guidelines and standards that they claim to uphold by making a firm statement that you will uphold the NCAA Anti-Discrimination Policy and only operate championships and events in states that promote an inclusive atmosphere,” the letter says.
The NCAA has had policies in place since 2011 that allow for transgender participation in sports.
The letter was the idea of track and field athletes Aliya Schenck and Alana Bojar of Washington University in St. Louis, who work with Athlete Ally. Athletes from across the different college sports signed on to the effort.
“All student-athletes should be safe and protected when competing in NCAA championships,” the two said in a statement. “Your silence on this issue is only allowing more states to pass these bills. We urge you to act now and make a strong statement against these bills, saying that the NCAA will not host championships in states that openly discriminate against LGBTQI+ athletes.”
Athlete Ally is a nonprofit group that advocates for LGBTQI+ athletes. Last year it was part of an effort on behalf of 200 current and former athletes —— including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King and Candace Parker — who filed an amicus brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in opposition to the Idaho law.
“Though the NCAA has continued to monitor the bills and has spoken out in support of trans athletes, the time is now for the NCAA to listen to hundreds of student athletes calling on them to clearly and unequivocally put the health and safety of all student-athletes first and condemn these horrific bills,” said Anne Lieberman, Athlete Ally’s director of policy and programs.
The NCAA issued a statement to The Associated Press saying it continues to monitor legislation that affects transgender athletes.
“The NCAA believes in fair and respectful student-athlete participation at all levels of sport. The Association’s transgender student-athlete participation policy and other diversity policies are designed to facilitate and support inclusion,” the statement said. “The NCAA believes diversity and inclusion improve the learning environment and it encourages its member colleges and universities to support the well-being of all student-athletes.”