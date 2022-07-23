WAPA workers graduate from training program
Thirty Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority employees graduated from a rigorous three-year PowerLine Workers Apprenticeship Program to become fully certified electrical lineworkers, WAPA announced Friday in a news release.
The program, certified by the U.S. Department of Labor, is “designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of utility employees in this field,” according to Electric Cities of Georgia, the release said. ECG is the nonprofit that provided strategic and technical training during the last to years to WAPA employees.
“The great thing about this program is it allows existing employees to expand their skillset through the utilization of industry best practices and safety standards. This program ensures lineworkers are qualified to perform their duties and equips them with the knowledge to perform their work safely,”Ashley Bryan, WAPA director of Transmission and Distribution, said.
The traaining was conducted at the Reichold Center for the Arts grounds on St. Thomaas and on St. Croix at the Agricultural Fair Grounds.
Funding for the program was provided through two grants awarded to WAPA by the Department of Interior, according to the release.
Adrian Senior Center on St. John to close Tuesday
The Human Services Department’s Adrian Senior Center in Estate Adrian, St. John, will be temporarily closed Tuesday to accommodate mandatory Federal Emergency Management Agency staff training.
The center will resume regular operations Wednesday. For additional information contact the St. Thomas office at (340) 774-0930. For general information, visit the Human Services website at www.dhs.gov.vi, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usvidhs.
Paternity and Child Support facility on St. Croix reopens
Regular operations have resumed after a temporary closure of the Department of Justice’s Paternity and Child Support Division office at 3018 Estate Orange Grove, St. Croix, the Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.
The facility closed last week due to a pungent odor. A full assessment was conducted to determine the cause of the odor and an air quality inspection was performed, resulting in good air quality rating. Also, the building was thoroughly cleaned, the release said.
— Daily News Staff
The Paternity and Child Support Office at 8000 Nisky Shopping Center, Suite 500, second floor, St. Thomas, continues to be open for services.