Panthers say McCaffrey not likely to play Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
Rhule also said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.
While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn’t know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro’s return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.
“No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said.
This will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s sat out this season. He injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter That came after McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain.
More Browns join COVID list, Garrett stays home
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield joked about sending a care package to Myles Garrett’s house.
“Some soup and maybe some poems he can read up on,” the quarterback cracked.
As they try to stay one step ahead of the coronavirus, the Browns practiced Wednesday without their defensive star and were forced to place three other regulars on the COVID-19 list after they had close contact with an infected person.
Garrett was isolated at home because he was “feeling sick,” according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. The NFL has told teams to keep any players showing COVID-19-like symptoms away from their facilities until they can be tested again.
Stefanski said Garrett, who has 9½ sacks and been dominant all season, has not tested positive. He could be back by Friday, pending test results over the next two days.
The Browns had a similar situation a few weeks ago with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns also placed three more players — starting right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett — on the COVID-19 list as the team prepares for this week’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Giants fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo.
Coach Joe Judge announced the stunning move on Wednesday without an explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line.
The Giants (3-7) are heading into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. New York has won two straight games to get back in the race for the NFC East title.
“We appreciate what Marc has done, but I felt like this move is in the best interest of the team,” Judge said in a statement.
Judge and DeGuglielmo worked together on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England in 2014-15. DeGuglielmo interviewed to be the offensive line coach after Judge was hired.
