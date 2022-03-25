Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is mourning the passing of former St. Thomas educator and businesswoman Yvonne Milliner George-Bowsky.
“The Virgin Islands has lost an icon and pioneer in the advancement of our territory’s early childhood education with the passing of Principal Bowsky,” Bryan said Thursday in a Government House press release. “A long-time educator, some of her many achievements include the principalship of the then-Peace Corps Elementary school in the 1970s, where she transformed the abandoned facility into an elementary school with a reputation for its high educational standards.”
She also served as the insular superintendent for the St. Thomas-St. John District at the Education Department for several years until her retirement in 1989. In 2006, the Peace Corps Elementary where Bowsky served as principal was renamed in her honor.
Through her many contributions to the educational and political fabric of the territory, Principal Bowsky is a shining example of Virgin Islands excellence, Bryan said.