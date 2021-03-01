During Monday’s press conference, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. gave condolences to the families of the five people killed and eight injured in gun violence on St. Croix over the weekend, and urged residents to provide information about the five shootings to investigators.
Those killed included Kevin Jerome, 30; Elsi Ruiz, 66; Dujuan Tyson, 23; Johnny Martinez, 49; and David Clouden, 47, were killed between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 12:21 a.m. Sunday, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
During a press conference Sunday, Derima said the department did not see any indications that the crimes were related.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor pleaded with the community to come forward with information about the crimes, calling the weekend’s violence “very, very alarming.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.crimestoppersvi.org, via the P3 Tips app, or by contacting the V.I. Police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or 911.
Crime Stoppers provides a $10,000 reward for every tip that leads to an arrest, according to program chairwoman Laurie Dunton.