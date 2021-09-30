Bucs add CB Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary
TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady calls, people listen.
Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with offseason legal issues, is the latest high-profile player to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in hopes of helping Brady win another Super Bowl.
Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday with the defending NFL champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.
Much as he did in luring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and lobbying for the Bucs to sign Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette last season, Brady contacted Sherman to inquire about whether the 11th-year pro was in shape and interested in resuming his career.
“Me and Tom have had a great relationship over the years ... and always thought it would be really cool to play together if we had the opportunity,” Sherman said. “It’s crazy how things shake out.”
Sherman practiced Wednesday, but barring more injuries to an already decimated secondary is not expected to play Sunday when the Bucs visit the New England Patriots.
“Obviously he’s got a lot to learn and get into football speed,” coach Bruce Arians said.
“It’ll be a bunch of guys hurt if he’s out there this week. But we’ll wait and see,” Arians added. “It’s not like he has to play this week. We have time.”
Bears not saying who will start at QB vs. Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.
But as for who will start this week?
Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both practiced Wednesday, with Dalton (bone bruise in left knee) limited and Fields (right thumb) a full participant.
Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense.
Fields had a particularly rough time in his first NFL start as the Bears (1-2) delivered one of the worst performances ever on that side of the ball by an NFL team in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week. They had just 47 yards, the ninth-lowest total in league history and the second worst for the charter franchise.
Chiefs’ Reid back working after brief hospitalization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.
That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week.
They began putting in the game plan for Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.
“I’m feeling great first of all,” Reid said. “It’s good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”
The Chiefs declined to provide any information about Reid’s health, and he was similarly effective in batting away questions on Wednesday. The 63-year-old coach doesn’t have a known history of significant health issues, though he’s spoken about in the past about losing weight and getting into better shape; he was using a cane over the summer.
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field — one of the most iconic stadiums in the nation — and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.
“We are excited to have executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Arlington Park property,” Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement Wednesday.
Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.
At a press briefing, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she will “do what I can to keep (the Bears) here in the city of Chicago and I don’t think the door has closed by any means.”
