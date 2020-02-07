DES MOINES, Iowa — Two days after Iowa Democrats turned out to caucus, the incomplete results from the gaffe-filled counting of preferences in the nation’s first presidential contest showed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg continuing to hold a narrow lead.
With 86% of the state’s nearly 1,700 precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, Buttigieg’s lead held steady with 26.7% of delegate support, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 25.4%, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.3%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 15.9% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 12.1%.
The results, based on the percentage of Iowa’s 41 national nominating convention delegates, were virtually unchanged from results released earlier Wednesday with 75% of precincts reporting, with all of the candidates holding the same positions.
The race, however remained too close to call. The numbers were not final and no official winner has been declared, nor did Iowa Democratic officials say when they would finalize the count.
The delay in the release of any results marked an embarrassment for Democratic officials — the result of “inconsistencies” and a “coding error” in a new system aimed at providing transparency and accuracy for reporting the contest’s outcome.
By the time the results were delivered, the presidential candidates had long moved on, arriving early Tuesday in New Hampshire, where voters will cast their ballots in a primary next Tuesday.
