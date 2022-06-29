TORTOLA — A police training video that shows the British Virgin Islands in a less than positive light has sparked community outrage after it was leaked, forcing Police Commissioner Mark Collins to issue an apology.
The video, titled "Police in Paradise" was produced by the United Kingdom media house ITV. It profiled the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force tackling crime in the BVI. Collins described it as an “incomplete video” noting it was intended to be a tool for recruiting officers from the Caribbean and the United Kingdom.
He added that it was aimed at capturing the benefits and challenges of policing in the territory, but its graphic contents sparked outrage.
Collins, in a statement after the video was widely circulated via social media on Monday, said that while permission was sought in advance from the relevant authorities, the raw footage in circulation “lacked an introduction” and a “conclusion” and was never intended for public consumption.
“I received the video in its incomplete form and circulated it to a small group of officers within the force to receive feedback to help with its completion,” Collins said in the prepared statement. “None of the violence, drug transshipments or the seizures in this video would ever be appropriate to be viewed by the public."
Collins implied that the video was leaked to hurt him noting "I am saddened by the actions taken to bring me and the force into disgrace."
"I am even more disheartened that the people of this territory have to endure additional distress and trauma in this already very difficult time. I offer apologies on my behalf and that of the Royal Virgin Police Force," he said.
BVI Premier Natalio Whethley denounced the leak and video's contents.
“This is a very unfortunate depiction of the BVI, highly damaging to our image as a tourist destination,” Wheatley said in a radio broadcast to constituents. “The video has unsettled many persons in our local and business community because of its highly distorted portrayal of the British Virgin Islands, which gives the impression that our islands are an unsafe tourist destination infested with drugs and crime. This is not true.”
Wheatley said he had discussed her concerns with Gov. John Rankin, with whom overall responsibility for the Royal Virgin Islands Police falls.
“He fully agreed that the video was inappropriate and stated he would address the matter with Police Commissioner Mark Collins,” Wheatley said. “Mr. Collins has since issued a written apology to the British Virgin Islands public.”
Wheatley said in his capacity as tourism minister, he wants to assure “all of our current guests” who are right now enjoying the security of the territory, as well as those persons planning to come to visit, to enjoy our white sand beaches, calm sailing waters and friendly people, that the British Virgin Islands is “one of the most secure places” in the Caribbean and world to vacation.
“We look forward to welcoming you here to our home, which is one of the most beautiful and safest places on earth,” he said of visitors, before adding, “to everyone who calls the British Virgin Islands home, let us all continue to do our part to promote tourism, which is everybody's business.”