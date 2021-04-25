Wednesday
Speak Out panel: To recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will host a virtual event, “Silence Speaks, Secrets Revealed: Redux, Speak Out/Panel Discussion,” Wednesday via Zoom starting at 5 p.m. The revival of all 26 episodes of WCSC’s radio drama on child sexual abuse, “Silence Speaks, Secrets Revealed,” will start the virtual event. Following the broadcast of the episodes, a panel discussion on justice for victims and survivors of sexual violence will be held, featuring guest experts from government and other public service agencies. A survivor of sexual violence will speak and community members will have opportunities to share their opinions and experiences during the discussion of what justice means for the victims and the survivors of sexual violence.
Call 340-773-9272 or visit the Coalition’s website www.wcstx.org for more information.
Wednesday is also Denim Day. The community is encouraged to wear jeans as a personal style statement against victim shaming and blaming. Call 340-773-9272 or visit their website www.wcstx.org for more information.
New Day Workshop and Cafe accepting applications
The New Day Workshop and Cafe, a nonprofit that aims to provide mentoring and on-the-job training for young St. John residents who are not currently enrolled in school, is now accepting applications for trainees. Those ages 16 to 24 are eligible and the program is set to begin in May. Email newdaystjohn@gmail.com for more information.
Mother’s Day art market slated for Oasis on May 1
Local arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, food, and more will be sold May 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis for a Mother’s Day art market. Numbers will be limited and masks are required for entry. For more information, contact Adren at 770-893-7614 or Courtney at 607-226-4785.