Voting: Early primary voting is suspended in the St. Thomas-St. John District until further notice, but is ongoing through July 26 on St. Croix. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Elections’ office in the Sunny Isle Annex on St. Croix.
Wednesday, July 22
VIPA meets: The VI Port Authority board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the conference room of the Port Authority Administrative Building in Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas.
Friday, July 24
Graduations: Graduation for the V.I. School of Technical Studies on Tortola will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the New Testament Church of God’s International Worship Center. The in-person graduation will be recorded and aired on the BVI government’s Facebook page later.
Also, a virtual graduation will be held for the Elmore Stoutt High School beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30.
