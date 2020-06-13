Today
Adams-Mahepath scholarship: Sterling Optical is providing scholarships to graduating seniors in the Virgin Islands valued at $1,500 each for one year. The Adams-Mahepath Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors with a grade point average above 2.5. Applicants should submit transcripts, which includes SAT or ACT scores, and a biographical sketch including a list of accomplishments, future goals and community involvement.
Applications should be submitted with a cover sheet to: Adams-Mahepath Scholarship, Sterling Optical, 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center STE No. 14, St. Croix, V.I. 00820. The deadline to apply is June 30.
Postponements
Rotary Rotary raffle: This year’s car raffle — a 2020 Ford Eco Sport — by Rotary St. Thomas II has been postponed until Aug. 29. Tickets will be sold by Rotarians until the drawing at 1 p.m. at Tutu Park Mall.
For the last 20 years, the raffle has raised funds to benefit senior citizens centers, University of the Virgin Islands scholarships, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, MATCHCOUNTS competition and the Bethlehem House soup kitchen among others.
For tickets and additional information email rotaryraffle2020@gmail.com.