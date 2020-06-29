Tuesday
Scholarship deadline: The last day to submit an application to the Adams-Mahepath Scholarship is Tuesday. The scholarship, valued at $1,500 for each applicant, is open to graduating high school seniors with a grade point average above 2.5. Submit transcripts (includes SAT or ACT scores), a biographical sketch including a list of accomplishments, future goals and community involvement, and cover letter to Adams-Mahepath Scholarship, Sterling Optical, 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center STE No. 14, St. Croix, V.I. 00820.
Friday, July 3
Fort-to-Fort Walk: Positive Nelson’s 20th annual Fort-to-Fort “Walk to Freedom” will start an hour earlier this year at 4 a.m. Participants should gather at 3:30 a.m. near Fort Christiansvaern prior to kick off. Residents who wish to park their vehicles at Fort Frederik will be able to catch a 3 a.m. shuttle back to Christiansted to start the walk. Where white, a hat and comfortable shoes. Refreshments will be served.
St. John
Monday, July 6
Swimming for seniors: The St. Thomas Aquatics Center will host a Senior Day on the first Monday of each month. Open swim hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
