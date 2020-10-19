Friday, Oct. 23
Red Ribbon Week: Beginning Oct. 23-30 the problems caused by drug abuse and alcohol addiction and community efforts to help those who suffer from addiction will be spotlighted.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Street naming initiative: Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach will announce the launch of the St. John Street Addressing Initiative Bridge Phase at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. The announcement will be streamed live on the Office of the Lieutenant Governor—U.S. Virgin Islands Facebook Page and aired on the Government Access Channel.
The St. Thomas Bridge Phase was completed in January and focused on the downtown Charlotte Amalie area, and in February, the towns of Christiansted and Frederiksted on St. Croix were completed, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office.
Roach will highlight the next steps of the SAI project on St. John and provide residents with information regarding the implementation of the new addresses.
For additional details or any questions regarding the Street Addressing Initiative, call the designated SAI contact number at 340-693-6191 or send an email to: SAI@lgo.vi.gov
