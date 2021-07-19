Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Marisel Dominguez, right, distributes free school meals on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation’s largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California’s 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family’s income. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)