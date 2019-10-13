SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California became state in the nation to ban the sale of clothing and other products made from fur on Saturday, as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill making it illegal to make or sell new fur coats, shoes, handbags and other clothing and decor.
People will still be allowed to buy and sell used fur products.
The ban takes effect in 2023, giving stores more than two years to sell any furs they still have in their inventory. After that, manufacturers and retailers will face fines of $500 to $1,000 for every new fur item they are caught with.
“California is a leader when it comes to animal welfare and today that leadership includes banning the sale of fur,” Newsom said in a statement after signing the bill, which legislators passed last month. On Twitter
California’s law follows similar bans on the sale of fur passed by cities in the state, including San Francisco, Berkeley, Los Angeles and West Hollywood, over the past two years. And the legislation comes on the heels of another blow Newsom dealt the fur industry in September, when he banned commercial fur trapping
Along with the fur ban, Newsom signed legislation
Animal welfare groups cheered the fur law, which they said marked a sweeping victory over the nearly $40 billion international industry that has been one of their biggest foes.
“The tide is really turning,” said Cassie King, a spokeswoman for the group Direct Action Everywhere, which lobbied for California’s law and is pushing for similar bans in cities across the country. “Ordinary people want to see animals protected, not abused. Now governments are enshrining that in our laws.”
The ban does not apply to leather or shearling products.
