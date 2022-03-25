Michael Lo Piano, left, helps Oksana Hryvinska with a pin symbolizing support for the Ukrainian people during a benefit concert at St. Thomas More Catholic chapel at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Across the United States, campus ministries are working to comfort students dismayed over the war in Ukraine, organizing relief drives, holding prayer vigils and staging emotional performances of sacred music. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)