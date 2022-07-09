Canada: Outage leaves many without mobile, Net service
TORONTO — A widespread network outage from Rogers Communications Inc. left many Canadian customers without mobile and internet service Friday and caused problems for police, courthouses, passport offices and other facilities.
A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company’s website said the outage is impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support.
‘‘Our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible,” Rogers spokesperson Zac Carreiro said in an email.
The outage disrupted services across retailers, courthouses, airlines, train networks, credit card processors and police forces, pushing many to delay business transactions, serve customers through analog means or even flock to coffee shops where they could find Wi-Fi.
Toronto’s Go Transit said in a tweet that some parts of its system were affected by the outage and fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit cards. E-tickets may also be unavailable, it warned.
Among the most serious impacts were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when Canadians called 911.
‘‘If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider,″ Ottawa Police said on Twitter.
Scarborough Health Network, which operates three hospitals and eight satellite sites in Toronto, requested physicians and staff to head to their workplaces for any shifts that they are scheduled to be on-call for until the disruption is resolved.
In Quebec, some court matters were hampered. Peter Nygard’s Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges was put off because the fashion mogul, who is detained in a Toronto jail, couldn’t connect by video conference. His bail hearing will now take place next week.
Service Canada tweeted it too was impacted by outage with call centers and offices, including ones that issue passports, affected.
The outage stands to exacerbate passport delays that have left Canadians lined up outside Service Canada offices for lengthy periods of time as the government works through a backlog.
Prince Harry wins first stage in suit against UK tabloid
LONDON — Prince Harry won the first stage of a libel suit against the publisher of Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper as a judge ruled Friday that parts of a story about his fight for police protection in the U.K. were defamatory.
High Court Justice Matthew Nicklin hasn’t yet considered issues such as whether the story was accurate or in the public interest, defenses that the newspaper will be able to offer in the next phase of the proceedings.
The suit revolves around the newspaper’s coverage of a separate High Court action Harry filed in an effort to force authorities to provide police protection for the prince and his family when they are in the U.K. The government withdrew the family’s round-the-clock protection when Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave up front-line royal duties and moved to California.
On Feb. 20, 2022, the Mail on Sunday reported that Harry sought a “far-reaching confidentiality order” to keep the details of his action against the government secret. Despite public statements by his spin doctors that the prince had always been willing to pay for police protection, that offer wasn’t made in his initial bid to overturn the government’s decision, the newspaper said.
Harry claims that the Mail on Sunday libeled him when it suggested that the prince lied in his initial public statements about the suit against the government and that he “cynically” tried to confuse the public by authorizing his representatives to put out “false and misleading statements” about his willingness to pay for police protection.
Nicklin ruled that “natural or ordinary meaning” of the article was defamatory. But he stressed that the decision didn’t apply to other issues in the case.
“This is very much the first phase in a libel claim,” the judge wrote in his decision. “The next step will be for the defendant to file a defense to the claim. It will be a matter for determination later in the proceedings whether the claim succeeds or fails, and if so on what basis.”
Palestinian leader, Israeli PM hold first call in years
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday received a call from Israel’s caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, the first such conversation between Abbas and an Israeli premier in years.
The call came amid a rare flurry of high-level Israeli-Palestinian contacts ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week. The talks focused on calming tensions and coordinating security ahead of the visit.
A statement from Lapid’s office said he spoke with Abbas about “the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure quiet and calm.” Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Abbas aide, said Lapid congratulated Abbas on Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday starting Saturday, and “discussed the latest situation briefly,” without elaborating.
Abbas received Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at his headquarters in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah on Thursday and also spoke to Israeli President Isaac Herzog by phone.
The peace process collapsed more than a decade ago. High-level meetings between Israeli and Palestinian leaders are rare and tend to focus on day-to-day economic and security coordination.
Gantz met with Abbas a couple of times last year and announced measures to improve economic conditions in the occupied West Bank.
Lapid and Gantz, both centrists, are serving in a caretaker capacity ahead of elections planned for Nov. 1, in which religious and nationalist parties that take a hard line toward the Palestinians are expected to retain their majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
— The Associated Press
Abbas heads the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s. He is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, in large part because of his close security coordination with Israel.
Biden is expected to meet with top Israeli and Palestinian leaders next week.
The Palestinians seek a state in the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 war.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and views the entire city as its capital. It withdrew soldiers and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but imposed a crippling blockade when the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from Abbas’ forces two years later, limiting his authority to parts of the West Bank.
Many retailers and businesses were also facing trouble when trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services were impacted.
As a result, the Confederation Bridge, which links the provinces of Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, was unable to accept debit Friday morning. Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont. said amusement park goers could only pay with credit card. They were told on Facebook they must be able to access e-tickets on their phone or bring printed tickets to the park, if visiting Friday.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers’ service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.
The country’s telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers — Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. — and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.
‘‘The outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada,″ said Vass Bednar, executive director of McMaster University’s master of public policy program.