Red Sox 4, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Christian Vázquez hit two more homers and Martín Pérez gave Boston’s patchwork rotation a much-needed lift Thursday night, leading the Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets.
Pérez (1-1) overcame four walks and some shaky defense behind him, allowing only two hits while striking out five in 5-2/3 innings for his first win with the Red Sox. The left-hander signed a $6.5 million, one-year contract as a free agent in December.
Vázquez connected twice off Steven Matz (0-1), including a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch in the fourth that put Boston ahead 3-2 and left a frustrated Matz shaking his head.
Boston loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth and added an insurance run when Edwin Díaz hit José Peraza with a pitch.
Heath Hembree worked out of trouble in the seventh, and Matt Barnes did the same in the eighth. Brandon Workman, on the mound for the third straight day after throwing 30 pitches Wednesday, got three outs for his second save — both in the last two nights.
Indians 2, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland’s Shane Bieber tied the major league record for strikeouts in a pitcher’s first two starts of the season, punching out 13 Minnesota Twins over eight innings in the Indians’ 2-0 victory on Thursday night.
Bieber (2-0) fanned 14 over six scoreless innings on Friday against Kansas City. His 27 strikeouts in the two games matched the record set by Karl Spooner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in September 1954 during the first two starts of his short career.
Facing a Twins team that came in with the second-best run differential in baseball, Bieber allowed three singles in his eight innings.
Francisco Lindor supplied all the offense Cleveland needed with a two-run homer in the third inning off Jose Berríos (0-1). After Jose Ramirez singled with two outs, Berríos left an 0-2 pitch up over the plate, and Lindor drove it over the fence in right for his second homer of the season.
Royals 5, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Trevor Rosenthal couldn’t remember the last time he’d earned a save — nearly three years ago.
“It’s been a while,” he said.
That drought is finally over after Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday night in Kansas City’s 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. The Royals overcame Miguel Cabrera’s first multihomer game since 2016.
Once a standout closer for St. Louis, Rosenthal has struggled with his health and his effectiveness in recent years, finishing 2019 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with the Nationals and Tigers. When he retired JaCoby Jones on a grounder to end the game, he gave his glove a little celebratory tap.
Cabrera hit solo homers in the first and eighth, and Jonathan Schoop added one for Detroit in the fourth. It was Cabrera’s first multihomer game since Sept. 30, 2016 at Atlanta, and he’s gone deep three times in the first seven games this year after hitting only 12 home runs in all of 2019. He now has 480 for his career.
Braves 2, Rays 1
ATLANTA — Max Fried retired Tampa Bay’s first 14 batters and then insisted it didn’t feel like a special start.
Fried took a perfect game into the fifth inning and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as Atlanta beat the Rays 2-1 on Thursday night.
Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s two-run second inning.
Fried (1-0) struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run in 6-2/3 innings. The left-hander improved to 4-0 in four interleague starts.
“I wouldn’t say it was anything out of the ordinary that felt like anything extra special,” Fried said after lowering his ERA to 2.31 in two starts.
Nationals 6, Blue Jays 4
WASHINGTON — Starlin Castro Castro scored twice, rookie Carter Kieboom reached base four times and Michael A. Taylor homered as the “visiting” Nationals knocked around struggling Toronto starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to beat the home-away-from-home Blue Jays on Thursday.
“I’ve been feeling good. I’ve been hitting the ball hard,” said Castro, batting .360 through seven games in his first year with the Nationals.
Kurt Suzuki delivered a two-run double and Asdrúbal Cabrera added an RBI double off Ryu (0-1), who gave up Taylor’s two-run shot to straightaway center that he celebrated with a socially distanced dugout dance in the fourth.
