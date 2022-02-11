Haiti factory workers go on strike, demand wage hike
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Police fired tear gas for a second day Thursday in attempts to break up protests by striking workers demanding pay increases at an industrial park in Haiti’s capital.
The workers employed at factories that produce textiles and other goods said they make 500 gourdes ($5) a day for nine hours of work and are seeking a minimum of 1,500 gourdes ($15) a day. Their demands come as Haiti has seen a sharp rise in inflation.
“Poor people can’t do anything with this miserable salary,” said Similien Luckgelson, one of the workers who joined the protest near the international airport in Port-au-Prince.
Strikers used burning tires to block a main road, and police tried to disperse the crowd with tear gas. But demonstrators persisted, ultimately gathering in front of an industrial park that employs them and was shuttered on Thursday.
Police also fired tear gas at strikers on Wednesday.
Telemark Pierre, another factory worker, said salaries haven’t been adjusted in three years. He said that workers spend 200 gourdes a day on transportation alone and said their salary doesn’t cover basic needs.
He said workers will protest again next week if they don’t receive an increase in wages.
P.R. comptroller calls on U.S. to probe storm case
SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s comptroller on Wednesday called on federal authorities to investigate a newly released finding that the U.S. territory’s public bus authority gave more than $15,000 worth of gasoline to private citizens and unauthorized entities after Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017.
The office said the gasoline was delivered for more than a month to people including the neighbor of one government official, a contractor who administers a local train system and employees with various government agencies such as the maritime transport authority and transportation and public works.
The devastating Category 4 storm caused fuel shortages that forced hundreds of thousands of people to wait hours — sometimes even more than a day — in line to obtain gasoline. At least one person was killed during a skirmish at a gas station.
The comptroller accused the former president and general manager of the Metropolitan Bus Authority and other government officials of taking advantage of their positions to allow people and private entities to illegally obtain benefits.
The comptroller also said that the bus authority issued receipts for more than $84,000 worth of gas but only received $30,000 in return.
A spokesperson for the bus authority could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Comptroller’s Office recommended that the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies look into potential crimes including perjury and illegal enrichment with public goods.
P.R. firefighters get wage increase after protests
SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s governor on Thursday announced a $500 monthly salary increase for firefighters a day after they joined thousands of public employees in a protest to demand higher wages and improved pensions.
The money will temporarily come from federal funds that run out in 2026 until officials identify a local source to make the increase permanent, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.
Firefighters in the U.S. territory earn a base salary of $1,500 a month but were seeking $2,500 plus an improved pension plan.
Pierluisi noted that the $500 increase goes into effect July 1, the same day firefighters also would receive an additional $125 increase previously approved by a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.
Earlier this week, Pierluisi also announced a $1,000 monthly increase for teachers, school principals, regional superintendents and others. That announcement came after 70% of public school teachers left their classrooms last week and took to the streets to demand higher wages.
Their salary increase is dependent on federal funds that run out in 2024.
The recent announcements come as the island of 3.2 million people tries to emerge from a deep economic crisis and restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load as part of a bankruptcy process.
— The Associated Press