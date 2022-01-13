Cricket’s future stars will be in the spotlight when the Caribbean hosts its first-ever Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup this week.
Sixteen teams will compete in 48 matches in the biennial tournament, which starts Friday and wraps up Feb. 5. The early rounds will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana, but Antigua will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and the deciding game.
The West Indies, which won its only title in 2016, is bullish about its chances of dethroning defending champions Bangladesh as the former boasts a talented and versatile squad.
“Coming out of the last camp in Antigua, we have seen a lot of improvement and development in the players, and we came up with a very good squad,” head coach Floyd Reifer said on the Cricket West Indies website. “I’m confident that we have a well-balanced team going into the World Cup, and we have the team to do very well in the tournament. We have a lot of talented players and what we are working on is the tactical side of our preparations. We have batsman who can bowl well and bowlers who can bat as well, so we have a good balance.”
The team is captained by batsman Ackeem Auguste, with allrounder Giovonte Depeiza as his deputy.
Auguste said it’s great honor to be picked to lead the boys in maroon and the outed his leadership skills.
“To represent the people of our region is a special privilege and it’s a really exciting time for me and my teammates and we know this is a great opportunity on the international stage,” he said on the Cricket West Indies website. “We had the tour of England earlier this year and that was a good experience for all of us. I learned a lot about leadership on that tour and I would say I have grown since then. We have worked hard to reach this stage and we are ready ahead of the World Cup.”
The West Indies squad is well-prepared and fit for battle after a series of recent warm-up matches against South Africa in St. Vincent and the Grenadiens in which spinners Onaje Amory, Anderson Mahase and Jaden Carmichael, pacers Johan Layne and Mckenney Clarke and batsmen Matthew Nandu, Giovonte Depeiza and Teddy Bishop impressed.
As for the favorites, India, which has won a record four World Cup titles, and Australia, a three-time champion, are certain to make their presence felt, as well as Bangladesh. The World Cup lineup includes Uganda, a debutant, young cricketing nations United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea; and Scotland has been tapped as a late replacement for New Zealand, which is skipping the event due to COVID issues.
The U19 World Cup is one of the International Cricket Council’s showcase events, a 50-over competition that never fails to excite, providing premium cricket as well as entertainment galore. Some of cricket’s elite talents — India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith, the West lndies Shimon Hetmyer, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam — cut their teeth during recent tournaments.
“We are looking forward to the 2022 edition to see who emerges as the future stars,” ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said on the ICC website.
So far West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales is the only alumnus from the World Cup class of 2020 to debut on the international stage. And he is apparently well on his way to stardom — the youngest West Indian to achieve a five-for in the 93-test history of the region. He achieved that milestone against Pakistan last year in a test in which the precocious Trinidadian was named Man of the Match.
Seales, 20, credited the U19 World Cup with instilling in him the self-assurance to excel at the highest level of cricket.
“Playing in the U19 World Cup gave me that extra push and confidence. Playing in the international scene for the first time allowed me to see how it is playing in that setting and allowed me to understand the things I needed to do to become an international cricketer,” he said on the Cricket West Indies website.
The World Cup comprises four groupings: A — Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates; B — India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda; C — Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe; and D — Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League to determine the champion.
The matches will be televised on ESPN Caribbean.