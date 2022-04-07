Capitals 4, Lightning 3: John Carlson was better than good, Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone and the Washington Capitals handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third consecutive loss.
Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Capitals beat the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their own skid at two.
Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” — Carlson’s goal song — actually played three times, though one was disallowed because he went offside prior to scoring. The two that counted came on perfect shots on the power play to beat reigning playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Ovechkin also beat his countryman on a broken play to notch his 773rd goal. He became the 21st player in NHL history to reach 1,400 points, and fans gave the longtime captain and face of the franchise a standing ovation for reaching his latest plateau.
While a five-goal first period doesn’t scream great goaltending, Washington’s Ilya Samsonov made a handful of crucial saves on Lightning scoring chances created by teammates’ mistakes. Samsonov most memorably denied 2019 MVP Nikita Kucherov on a 2-on-1 rush with Brayden Point.
Blues 4, Kraken 1: Ville Husso made 27 saves, and Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly each scored to help the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.
The Blues have won three in a row and recorded a point in each of their last six games. They also have a point in 11 of their last 14 contests and improved to 15-3-3 against the Pacific Division.
Husso, who has supplanted Jordan Binnington as the Blues’ top netminder, stopped the first 17 shots to record his third win over the Kraken this season. Husso is 13-2-1 at home this season.
Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle, which has lost three of four and coming off a win Sunday against Dallas. Chris Driedger made 32 saves.
Thomas continue a torrid scoring streak with his 16th goal of the season, scoring a power-play goal of a nifty cross-ice pass from Ivan Barbashev midway through the opening period. He has at least a point in a career-best seven straight games with four goals and eight assists during the run.
Faulk scored his 10th goal at 7:56 of the second period to become the first St. Louis defenseman to hit the double-digit mark this season. He converted off a feed from Brayden Schenn, who recorded two assists.
Eberle got the Kraken within a goal by pouncing on rebound in front of the net just 119 seconds later.
Red Wings 3, Jets 1: Sam Gagner scored twice to top 500 career points, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1.
Michael Rasmussen had the tiebreaking goal at 9:11 of the third period for Detroit, Dylan Larkin had two assists and Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill got his 200th victory.
Detroit won for the second straight night after beating Boston 5-3 on Tuesday.
Mark Scheifele scored for the Winnipeg, which has lost three straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.
The Jets outshot the Red Wings 13-5 in the opening period, with Greiss stopping some quality Winnipeg scoring chances.
— The Associated Press
The goalie stood up to a Schmidt one-timer, twice denied Paul Stastny in close and made a glove save on Blake Wheeler’s breakaway.
The Jets pressured the Red Wings through most of the first period, but Winnipeg’s fortunes unexpectedly changed when it went on the power play with 1:41 left. Larkin got the puck and quickly sent a pass to the side of the net for Gagner, who beat Hellebuyck with 1:20 remaining. That was Gagner’s 500th point.
It was the third straight game the Jets have given up a short-handed goal.
Schmidt factored in on Winnipeg’s tying goal, as this time his shot from the point was deflected into the net by Scheifele at 6:01 of the second.
The Jets looked like they took the lead when Wheeler deflected in Dylan DeMelo’s shot at 9:44, but the Red Wings successfully challenged for offside and the goal was nixed. The Wings responded with a pair of shots that hit the post, one from Lucas Raymond and the other by Jakub Vrana on a breakaway.
Detroit got its second power play of the game at 5:15 of the third, but Hellebuyck turned aside the three shots he faced.
After Rasmussen broke the tie when he picked up a loose puck in the crease, Jets forward Zach Sandford was dinged with a four-minute double minor for high-sticking with 6:44 remaining in the game.
Gagner put his 11th goal of the season into an empty net with 37 seconds to go.
WELCOME BACK
Jets leading-scorer Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt returned to the lineup after their stints in COVID-19 protocols.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: Host Columbus on Saturday night.
Jets: Host Colorado on Friday night to wrap up a three-game homestand.