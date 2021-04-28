FILE - Jockey Marlon St. Julien sits aboard Four On The Floor after winning the Grand Prairie Turf Challenge at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas, in this Monday, July 3, 2000, file photo. Black riders were atop 13 of the 15 horses in the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 and won 15 of the first 28 incarnations of the race. Kendrick Carmouche, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, will be the first Black Jockey in the Kentucky Derby since 2013 and just the fourth in the past century. (Jeffery Washington/Star-Telegram via AP, File)