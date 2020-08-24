It’s probably safe to call Arnold Donald an optimist.
Despite a worldwide pandemic that has crippled the tourism industry, the president and CEO of Carnival Corp. is sure we’ll be cruising again in the future, though he’s not certain when we’ll see palm trees and hear crashing waves from pool decks.
You may expect nothing less from a man who grew up poor and rose to lead the largest cruise company in the world — partly from his home base in the middle of land-locked St. Louis.
“COVID has been devastating to the travel and tourism industry,” said Donald, 65, speaking recently from his office in Clayton, Mo. “People would always ask me — in interviews and stuff — ‘What keeps you up at night?’ And I’d always say Netflix. You know, whatever Netflix show I’m watching.
“Then I’d seriously comment that the only thing that could really negatively impact our business is the inability to travel or people being afraid to travel. And of course, COVID has produced both of those things.”
The effect on Carnival, he said, has been devastating. The industry shut down on March 13, canceling every single cruise since then, and forcing cruise lines to offer refunds to customers (often as credits with incentives for future travel). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has banned cruises from returning until at least Oct. 1.
“Currently we aren’t filling any of those gaps, and we have no revenue. … But we are not alone. … It’s been absolutely devastating. Having said that, we stand with everyone else in terms of pulling together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so that the world can safely return to social gathering in a way that is in the best interest of public health. We are totally committed as is everyone.”
Carnival Corp., whose nine cruising brands include Princess, Carnival and Holland, has been heavily involved with scientific experts globally in examining the coronavirus and how to handle it.
“We will return to connecting to each other,” Donald said. “We have had viruses before. We are going to figure it out. The world is going to deal with it. It’s painful to go through. I’m not trying to minimize it, and my heart goes out to anyone who’s suffered with the virus directly. … In the end we are going to get a grip on it.”
What that looks like for cruising is unclear.
“I think in the end, a cruise will be like a typical cruise was — but maybe physical distancing in public spaces, more than likely masks in public spaces — it depends when [cruises start again].”
Carnival-owned AIDA Cruises (based in Germany) and Costa Cruises (based in Italy) are getting ready to set sail in early September.
“It’s a cruise to nowhere,” Donald said, speaking of the AIDA cruise, which will head out to sea with no ports of call. Both AIDA and Costa have announced enhanced protocols in working with their respective governments and health authorities. Think of it as a test run. There will be masks, distancing, more on-board entertainment during the days to allow for distancing. No buffets, and guided entrances and exits so passengers aren’t in one another’s way.
“The important thing is you have protocols in place that do detection,” Donald said. “Isolating the person, getting them off the ship as quickly as possible.”
His early days
Donald was born and raised in one of New Orleans’ poorest districts, the youngest of five children. His loving parents took in 27 foster children and instilled in him the value of an education. He attended Carleton College in Minnesota before moving to St. Louis to study engineering at Washington University.
He was hired at Monsanto, where he worked in Chicago and then mostly in St. Louis until a private equity deal with Equal sweetener afforded him the opportunity to retire at age 51.
But Donald didn’t exactly take it easy. He served on various boards, including as president and CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and as president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council, an association of top African American executives dedicated to increasing opportunities for minorities.
He and his wife, Hazel, raised their children here. Their two daughters, who went to John Burroughs School, now live a few houses apart in Chicago, with the Donalds’ six grandchildren. Their grown son lives in Clayton.
“I’ve always considered St. Louis my go-to place,” Donald said.
The couple now live in Miami and St. Louis, but throughout the pandemic they have stayed in their Huntleigh home base.
“Anything important goes through St. Louis,” he says. “We all know that, right?”
Love for cruising
During his years at Monsanto, Donald did some work in North Dakota in the 1970s. Vegas dealers would go there to train, and that’s where he learned to play blackjack. The dealers taught him a few tricks and told him that it’s easier to count cards on cruise ships, where they use fewer decks and shuffle less frequently.
So he booked a cruise, somewhere on the Caribbean — he barely remembers where. He does remember winning at blackjack and on the slot machines. He also remembers meeting Rita Moreno and Harry Blackstone.
“So it was easy to fall in love with cruising ... and my wife fell in love with it, and so we cruised almost every cruise line there was and all over the world, and so that’s how it got started,” he said.
His favorite cruise of all went to Antarctica. “If you’ve done a safari and caught the great migration, you get this sense of human spirit. It doesn’t matter what age you are, what ethnicity, what gender, it doesn’t matter, everyone feels it, and Antarctica is the same feeling. It’s the great sea migration. … It’s just a phenomenal experience.”
He says he’s been on countless cruises, so many he’s lost track.
“It’s my job now,” he said with a laugh. “But however many I’ve been on, my wife has been on more.” He says she goes on a world cruise every year for four or five months.
Hazel Donald may be cruising’s biggest champion.
“I just love meeting other people,” she said. She goes on the world cruises alone and then cruises other times with friends and family.
“I love all the things you can do on a ship — everyone can do their own things and then get together. I love how well you are taken care of.”
In early March, she was aboard a world cruise headed to Asia but was rerouted to Australia. Then Australia closed its borders as the coronavirus spread. Passengers disembarked in Australia, but she opted to stay on the ship with the crew and take the long journey back to the U.S.
“I knew I was safe on the cruise ship,” she said.
She returned to St. Louis at the end of April.
Running the company
Arnold Donald’s love of cruising never abated, and that eventually landed him on the board of Carnival in 2000.
“Thirteen years later they asked me to run the company. I said ‘what!’ I had not thought about it. I never applied for anything.”
So he went from a life of semi-retirement to CEO of the largest cruise company in the world. High stress?
“I wouldn’t say high stress because cruising is fun,” he said. “I would say all-consuming.”
These days especially.
“As long as COVID is around, there will be a certain level of risk,” Donald said. “That’s basically where we are today.”
Meanwhile, as scientists work to understand the virus, he said the rest of us should continue to mitigate its spread — masks, handwashing, testing, social distancing.
“In the end, we are social beings,” he said.
Carnival has to consider what’s happening with 700 ports around the world, its ships, its crew members and, of course, its passengers.
But Donald does encourage people to book cruises now for the future.
“I think planning out seems to be a healthy, good thing to do,” he said. If those cruises have to be canceled, passengers will be given credits and possible incentives for future cruises, as the cruise lines issued before.
“In the end, people have a desire to travel, a desire to connect, and there are a lot of people who absolutely love to cruise and there are people right now today, if we set sail today, there would be a lot of people on the ship that would say ‘I’m willing to take my chances,’” he said.
“The point is a lot of people have a desire. In a lot of ways, it’s a dream you can make come true. It’s a source of lifelong memories, it’s a source of bringing people together, so we can discover what they have in common so they can learn to celebrate the differences rather than fear them. That’s what travel does.
“We will return to connecting to each other.”