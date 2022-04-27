Carnival road closures
The Public Works Department is advising the community of upcoming road closures as part of the 2022 St. Thomas Carnival festivities.
• Food Fair, today, one way — On Addie Ottley Drive, starting from the corner near Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy, then ends at the intersection of Airport Road and Sarah Hill
• J’ouvert, Thursday, both lanes — Starting from the intersection of Crown Mountain Road and Veterans Drive and continues until the Veterans Drive and Beltjen Road intersection — includes all roads leading onto Veterans Drive
• Parade, Saturday, both lanes — Starting from Kronprindsens Gade (Main Street) near the old Vitelco building, until Maude Proudfoot Drive — includes all roads leading onto Main Street
• Boat Show, Sunday, West bound lanes only — Starting at the Veterans Drive and Beltjen Road intersection until the intersection of Veterans Drive and Gasvaerks Gade (GERS Building) — includes all roads leading onto Veterans Drive