Carnival Cruise Line is the latest to further push any return to sailing, canceling all its itineraries through April, and delaying the debut of new ship Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral until May 29.
The line also is halting Australian sailings until at least May 19 and announced its European summer plans for Carnival Legend from May-October are off the board.
The latest round of cancellations were announced Friday, with Carnival joining Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean by pulling sailings until May. Disney Cruise Line has yet to cancel its April sailings while MSC Cruises still has January itineraries available to book on its website.
The extension is geared toward cruise lines working to meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” it laid out in October when it lifted the no-sail order that had been in place since March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
The CDC plan includes building up testing sites on and off-ship, ensuring its personnel are free of coronavirus and then performing at least one test sailing to simulate an actual cruise and prove out its ability to sail safely. CDC requirements to sail from U.S. ports will mean that when lines do begin sailing, passengers will need to receive a negative COVID-19 test on both the day of sailing, and day or return before disembarking.
The further delay for Mardi Gras pushes the debut of the cruise line’s biggest ship ever, which was originally supposed to begin sailing in 2020 from Port Canaveral. It’s the first cruise ship powered by the cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas to be based at a U.S. port. Port Canaveral has been gearing up for its arrival as well as planning infrastructure to handle future LNG-powered cruise ships including Disney Cruise Line’s new Disney Wish beginning in 2022.
The latest delay pushes it planned debut once again from what would have been April 24.
The 1,130-foot-long vessel is 180,800 gross tons with a 5,282-passenger capacity based on double occupancy. It’s planned for year-round sailings of seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral’s new Cruise Terminal 3.
Carnival took possession of the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland in December, and it will eventually make its way to Port Canaveral to prep for the CDC guidelines to allow for safe sailing.