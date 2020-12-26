St. John group offering free tutoring for students
The Coral Bay Community Council is offering a new short-term free tutoring program that will support public school students in Coral Bay who need assistance adapting to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those interested in tutoring for their child, or volunteering to be a tutor with the program, should call 340-776-2099 or email tutor@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org to sign up and learn more about this program.
Parents and guardians of students interested in receiving tutoring services will need to fill out an application for each student which can be downloaded from the CBCC website or picked up at the CBCC office.