CHICAGO — When the world shut down for the pandemic, Chicago’s Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC) pivoted like others to a virtual world to make sure the continuity of art was accessible. And when the world reopened, the Center did too, bringing with it artists’ work that spoke to economic and social justice.
Now, HPAC is ensuring that accessibility continues, and on a larger scale with a “pay what you can” model. According to Kate Lorenz, Hyde Park Art Center executive director, the Oakman Clinton School and Studios art classes (two-thirds of the center’s core curriculum education programs) will transition from a tuition-based education model, used by the organization for most of its history, in spring 2022.
It’s a move made possible by the Center’s $16 million “Art Makes: Community + Change” campaign that launched in 2018. The initiative establishes an endowment and invests in artists and access to arts education. Having raised $13.8 million so far, including over $1 million from foundation grants and individual donors, Lorenz is hoping to reach the goal before end of year to ensure equitable access for art makers, conversations and community engagement.
“When we started our strategic planning and asking the community what it most needed, tuition kept coming up as a barrier over and over again,” Lorenz said. “There were a lot of community members who wanted to be here and would be, would it be more financially accessible to them.”
The institution piloted the new model over the past few years with the help of focus groups of current and past students and community members. But when the pandemic hit, Lorenz said she learned a lot about the “pay what you can” space.
“We had really robust enrollment virtually through the pandemic and we made our entire school virtually contribute what you can,” she said. “With this being able to happen in the spring, we’re thrilled that we won’t have to pull that rug out from under students.”
With HPAC enrolling about 1,800 people annually in its almost 200 courses for youth and adults of various skill levels across a variety of media in the visual arts, Lorenz is hoping that number grows by way of fuller classes, which allow teaching artists to have more stable teaching opportunities.
“For youth, the average basic tuition cost is around $200 and for adults about $300 for a 10-week class. $300 is really meaningful for many households and taking that off the table and inviting community members to contribute how they can, creates a very different kind of invitation.”
Rhonda Wheatley, a teaching artist with HPAC since 2014, says the organization’s actions are meaningful.
“Some organizations lose sight of who they’re here to serve, but this was an example of walking the walk and their actions matching the words,” she said. “Community support doesn’t just mean you don’t have to pay. There’s something about how these classes are set up, where folks can come and socialize too. They’re getting a sense of community there and they also get to do their work.”