Chiefs add wide receiver Gordon to 53-man roster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster and the wide receiver, who was just reinstated by the NFL last week, is expected to play in Sunday night’s AFC title game rematch against the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs signed Gordon, 30, who had finished his sixth suspension for violations of NFL policies, to the practice squad last week with the assumption that he would join the active roster when he learned enough of the playbook.
“I’m just going to see how he does this week and talk to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, when asked whether Gordon would play against the Bills.
The Chiefs have a robust offensive playbook and it can take an entire season to learn, but Gordon wouldn’t need to know all of it. He would only need to understand a designated package of plays to be able to contribute.
Gordon gives the Chiefs an element they’ve been lacking in their dynamic offense: a big, athletic wide receiver who not only provides a downfield option but help in the red zone. He led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, when he was an All-Pro with Cleveland, and he showed flashes of the same ability during brief stops in New England and Seattle.
Tomlin says Roethlisberger ‘absolutely’ the right QB
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin admits Ben Roethlisberger can’t move around and extend plays like he used to. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach doesn’t believe that’s reason enough to move on from his team’s longtime quarterback during a 1-3 start.
Tomlin believes the accuracy issues that have plagued Roethlisberger over the opening month of the two-time Super Bowl winner’s 18th season are “fixable” and has no plans to turn to backup Mason Rudolph.
Asked Tuesday if Roethlisberger is the right quarterback to run first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system, Tomlin replied “absolutely.”
“You know what he does and what he’s done makes me really comfortable in saying that,” Tomlin said.
At least, when Roethlisberger is healthy. Something he’s not at the moment. The 39-year-old is dealing with a hip issue that could limit his practice time ahead of Sunday’s visit from Denver (3-1). This is the second time in three weeks Roethlisberger has been dinged up. He injured his left pectoral muscle during a loss to Las Vegas on Sept. 19, though he took every snap during a 24-10 setback at the hands of Cincinnati the following Sunday.
It’s uncertain when Roethlisberger tweaked his hip. The Packers sacked him twice while beating the Steelers 27-17 last weekend, pushing the season total Pittsburgh’s retooled offensive line has allowed to 10.
Dallas cuts LB Smith with looming $9.2M guarantee
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.
Smith’s role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety. The move can’t become official before today.
The decision won’t save the Cowboys any money on Smith’s $9.8 million salary cap figure this year, but protects them from his $9.2 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed if he gets injured.
The team said on its website that attempts to trade Smith were unsuccessful.
Dallas drafted Smith in the second round in 2016.
— The Associated Press
t knowing he wouldn’t play as a rookie because of a significant left knee injury sustained in his final game with Notre Dame at the Fiesta Bowl.
After an up-and-down debut in 2017, Smith had his best season in 2018 with 150 tackles and career bests of four sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. It was the only one of his four full seasons when the Cowboys made the playoffs.
Smith signed a $64 million, five-year extension before the 2019 season. About $34 million of that contract was guaranteed.
Even with Neal out for a second consecutive game because of COVID-19 protocols Sunday against Carolina, Smith played just 28 snaps. Neal is expected to return from the COVID-19 reserve list this week against the New York Giants.
Dolphins send WR Grant to Bears for 2023 pick
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms had not been announced.
Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season’s first four games.
He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead.
Indianapolis went on to win 27-17.
— The Associated Press
“I think we are still evaluating all positions, to include the returner position,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday. “Obviously Jakeem struggled a bit. ... He’s been very productive for a number of years but struggled a bit (Sunday). We’ll take a look at that position, like we will for all positions, and do what we feel is best for the team.”
The trade gives Miami the chance to make rookie Jaylen Waddle the primary returner.
Grant was a sixth-round pick in 2016 for Miami. He made 91 catches for 1,001 yards in parts of six seasons with the team, with five touchdowns. He also had five return touchdowns for Miami — three punts, two kickoffs — and a rushing score.
Also Tuesday, the Dolphins signed center Austin Reiter off New Orleans’ practice squad. Chicago cleared a roster spot for Grant by waiving receiver-returner Nsimba Webster, who was averaging 3.3 yards on four punt returns for the Bears this season.