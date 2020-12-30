Chiefs to rest Mahomes, other starters vs Chargers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest the majority of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, choosing to risk a bit of rust over the danger of injury with the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye already secured.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say which starters would sit, though he did indicate veteran Chad Henne will start at quarterback and Matt Moore will likely be promoted from the practice squad. That means it’s nearly certain Patrick Mahomes, who needs just 260 yards passing to reach 5,000 for the season, won’t step foot on the field this week.
“It’s a good opportunity for some of our young guys who haven’t gotten an opportunity to get in and play,” Reid said. “I will sit some of the starters and the best I can rest them up and get them ready for later, but for right now, I’m excited to let these other guys get in and have an opportunity to play.”
The Chiefs (14-1) certainly have a long list of injuries that they would like to see cleared up.
Giants QB Daniel Jones not running due to injuries
The hamstring and ankle injuries New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sustained in the past month have taken away one of his biggest weapons. His legs.
The Giants’ second-leading rusher with 466 yards on 56 carries — that’s a 7.3 yard average — Jones has only run once for 3 yards in his past two starts.
The way Jones sounded Wednesday, that’s not likely to change on Sunday when the Giants (5-10) try to keep their hopes alive for an NFC East title in a game against the Dallas Cowboys (6-9). Washington (6-9) can win the division Sunday night with a victory over Philadelphia. If the Eagles win, the team that takes the Dallas-Giants game goes to the playoffs.
The problem for the Giants, who have lost seven straight to Dallas, is Jones is limited. He hurt his right hamstring against Cincinnati in a win on Nov. 29 and missed the Seattle game the following week.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft returned against Arizona on Dec. 13 but sprained his left ankle in a game in which he was sacked six times. Jones missed the Cleveland game on Dec. 20, and started last weekend against Baltimore, getting sacked six more times.
Gase focused on Jets’ finale, not his future
NEW YORK — Adam Gase came to the New York Jets nearly two years ago on a clear mission.
He was here to win, oversee a consistently productive offense and develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback.
Gase failed on all three counts. And that has the coach likely in his last days on the job.
To his credit, he has maintained the same approach as he has every day since taking over the Jets. He’s focused on the task at hand and not the rumors swirling about his future — and the frequent questions about all the buzz.
“I mean, that’s what it is,” Gase said Wednesday. “I’ve been here two years. I think that started about Week 6 last year.”
He was only half-joking.
Gase wasn’t a popular pick among many long-suffering Jets fans who were turned off by the coach’s struggles in three seasons with AFC East-rival Miami. His somewhat awkward introductory news conference only fueled the naysayers.
A tough start capped by a strong finish and 7-9 record didn’t instill much confidence. Then came this season’s franchise-worst 0-13 start, Darnold’s regression and the offense’s continued woes.
— The Associated Press