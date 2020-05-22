By HILLEL ITALIE
The Associated Press
NEW YORK — After co-writing the best-selling adult novel of 2018, Bill Clinton and James Patterson have teamed up for another political thriller.
“The President’s Daughter” will be released in June 2021, the book’s publishers announced Thursday. As with the million-selling “The President Is Missing,” the new novel will be a rare joint release by Alfred A. Knopf, which has released Clinton’s “My Life” among other works, and Little, Brown and Company, Patterson’s longtime publisher.
“I never imagined I’d be writing a book with a master storyteller like Jim, much less two,” Clinton said in a statement. “I was grateful for the success of the first book, and I believe readers will enjoy reading ‘The President’s Daughter’ as much as I’m enjoying working on it.”
Added Patterson, “Working with President Clinton has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to write with him again.”
“The President’s Daughter” is not a sequel to “The President Is Missing,” but a stand-alone novel with new characters, albeit one with a familiar occupation.
“It follows a former president of the United States, now relocated to rural New Hampshire, whose daughter is kidnapped,” the publishers announced. “Like their earlier book, the story will be told with Patterson’s signature suspense and will be informed by details that only a president can know.”