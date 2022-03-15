Coast Guard crews have ended a three-day search for missing Vieques fisherman Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla, according to a press release issued by the Coast Guard on Monday.
Coast Guard air and surface crews ended the search Sunday evening in waters south of Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.
Parilla reportedly departed on a fishing trip Thursday morning from Playa Esperanza in Vieques to an area, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Yabucoa, Coast Guard said. Initially it was reported to the Coast Guard that there were two people missing, however, it remains unconfirmed if there were two people aboard the boat and the Coast Guard has received no further reports or information of anyone else missing.
“Suspending a search is never easy as the fate of this man remains unknown,” said Commander Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Despite our efforts, our crews found no signs of the fisherman or his vessel.”
Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan were initially contacted by the sister of Parilla at 2:26 p.m. Friday, who reported Calzada and one other unidentified person had gone out on a 15- to 18-foot white boat with one outboard engine, Coast Guard said. Watchstanders launched an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to initiate the search.
Coast Guard crews involved in the search conducted 12 air searches and one surface search spanning approximately 4,964 square nautical miles, an area larger the size of the state of Rhode Island, the news release said.