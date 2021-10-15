Coast Guard Sector San Juan announced Thursday that it has launched successful efforts against illegal passenger-for-hire vessels in Puerto Rico.
Since April, Coast Guard units and crews have conducted multiple operations targeting illegal passenger-for-hire vessel operations throughout the island, the Coast Guard stated in a news release.
These efforts have resulted in 70 vessel boardings, the issuing of 32 Coast Guard captain of the port orders prohibiting the illegal practice, 13 safety violations, and 12 vessel voyage terminations.
In August, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Carlos J. Izquierdo-Carrero with obstruction of justice and two counts of failure to obey Coast Guard captain of the port orders.
The criminal charges are related to conducting illegal passenger-for-hire vessel operations at La Parguera in Lajas, Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said Thursday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico is leading the prosecution of this case. “We suspect there are many more owners, operators and vessels conducting illegal passenger-for hire and illegal charter operations in Puerto Rico, and we will remain vigilant and continue to take action to hold those responsible accountable,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee.