No. 16 UVA 86, No. 5 Baylor 79: Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.
Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.
The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday’s night’s matchup between between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game.
Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.
Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10.
No. 7 Duke 92, Delaware 58: No. 7 Duke raced past Delaware for a 92-58 victory Friday night behind 18 points from Kyle Filipowski.
Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Mark Mitchell had 12 points and Jacob Grandison added 10 for Duke.
Jyare Davis led the visiting Blue Hens (1-2) with 11 points and three assists. Cavan Reilly and Jameer Nelson Jr. each had 10 points.
After Delaware scored the opening basket on a 3-pointer from Davis, the Blue Devils broke off an 18-7 run to take the lead. Duke was effective in the early portion of the game largely because of the play of Proctor, who had nine points in his first 11 minutes on the floor.
The Blue Hens trimmed the deficit to seven points with about 12 minutes to play in the second half, but after a media timeout, the Blue Devils responded with a 22-2 run to take a 27-point advantage.
Duke’s win saw the debut of highly-touted freshman Dariq Whitehead. The 6-foot-7 wing came off the bench and had six points in 15 minutes. Whitehead missed Duke’s first three games while recovering from surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.
No. 12 Indiana 81, Xavier 79: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points, Xavier Johnson had 23, and No. 12 Indiana endured a late rally to beat Xavier 81-79 on Friday night.
The Hoosiers (3-0) led 78-70 with 2:25 left, but Xavier rallied within a point in the final minute. Adam Kunkel missed a potential go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.
The Musketeers (3-1) got a boost from the return of Colby Jones, who missed one game and was limited in practice this week with a right ankle injury. He was cleared to play before warmups and had 13 points and six assists.
Zach Freemantle and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece to lead Xavier. Jack Nunge added 14 points and Kunkel had 13.
Playing their first road game of the season, the Hoosiers started 0-for-5 from 3-point range before making two straight. The Musketeers made four of their first seven shots from deep.
The inside duo of Nunge and Freemantle combined for 17 points and ten rebounds in the first half as the Musketeers led by as many as nine points before taking a 40-38 lead into halftime.
Malik Renau had 12 points off the bench for Indiana.
Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75: KJ Simpson had career-highs of 30 points and six steals and Colorado beat No. 24 Texas A&M 103-75 on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
It was the second ranked opponent Colorado (3-2) has beaten in a five-day span after topping then-No. 11 Tennessee 78-66 on Sunday. But the Buffaloes have yet to string back-to-back wins together after falling to UMass in a tournament opener.
“I feel like one thing we’re good at, you never want to lose two in a row,” Simpson said. “Obviously you want to win every game but that’s a really a big key. At this point, we don’t want to learn that way. We want to be consistent and play the same way no matter the competition. We handled adversity well.”
Simpson’s sixth steal led to a fast-break dunk with 1:18 left. He was subbed out after making 11-of-17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and grabbing seven rebounds.
— The Associated Press
Colorado made just six 3-pointers on 25 attempts against UMass on Thursday. But the Buffaloes responded by going 16 of 32 from distance against Texas A&M, with five makes by Ethan Wright.
“Look, I told the team afterward in the locker room ‘Great bounce-back win, but I’m tired of bounce-back wins,’” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “We wanted to start building on wins this year.”
Wright finished with 15 points, missing just one shot, Javon Ruffin added 14 points and Nique Clifford had 11 for Colorado (3-2). Simpson’s previous high was 23 points.
Colorado led 54-33 at halftime behind 10-of-19 shooting from 3-point range and Simpson’s 14 points. Texas A&M only made 10 field goals in the first half.
Hayden Hefner scored 13 points for Texas A&M (2-2). Solomon Washington and Julius Marble each added 12 points. Wade Taylor IV, who entered averaging 18.3 points per game, was held to six points on 1-for-8 shooting.
“We had not near enough competitive character,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “We gave up 88 points yesterday, Murray State shot 50% from the field. Today 103 points, Colorado shot 58% from the field. What we want to be about and what we want our identity to be about and what we’ve practiced before we came here has not been evident since we’ve been here.”
Both teams have the day off on Saturday before the placing games on Sunday. Texas A&M will try to snap a two-game losing streak after making its first appearance this week in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 1, 2017.
Charleston defeats Colorado State 74-64
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylon Scott scored 12 points as Charleston beat Colorado State 74-64 on Friday night.
Scott was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Cougars (4-1). Reyne Smith scored 11 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Pat Robinson III was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.