At a typical political convention, political staffers would be relegated to behind-the-scenes spin rooms. On Wednesday, the spin room took center stage.
President Donald Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany got prime speaking slots at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Convention speeches from campaign and White House staffers are exceedingly rare, but Trump’s RNC has broken a number of norms.
Both used their remarks to try to appeal to the suburban women voters who the GOP lost during the 2018 midterm election.
The appearance had added significance for Conway, one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, who announced this week she would be departing her White House post at the end of the month. Conway served as Trump’s third campaign manager, and when he won in 2016, she became the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign.
Conway, wearing white to pay tribute to suffragists, used her speech to argue that Trump, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual impropriety, is a champion of women.
“A woman in a leadership role still can seem novel. Not so for President Trump,” Conway said. “For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.”
She highlighted the historic nature of her role in Trump’s 2016 campaign.
“President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion,” Conway said. “With the help of millions of Americans, our team defied the critics, the naysayers and conventional wisdom — and we won.” The 53-year-old relished her role as one of Trump’s most vocal and forceful defenders in the White House, but was involved in a number of controversies during her tenure.