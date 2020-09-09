Rams cornerback Ramsey gets 5-year, $105M contract
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey showed up at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp last year in an armored bank truck.
A year later on the opposite coast, he’s going to need that ride.
Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
The extension includes $71.2 million in guaranteed money, the most ever given to a defensive back, according to Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.
The deal is the culmination of a strong 11-month relationship between Ramsey and the Rams, who traded two first-round draft picks to acquire the shutdown corner from Jacksonville.
“It’s a well-earned contract,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I know it’s something that he was glad to get out of the way as well.”
Ramsey will make $13.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract, and the new deal keeps him with the Rams through 2025.
The extension is another massive commitment by the Rams, who have handed out the largest contracts in NFL history at the time for a quarterback (Jared Goff), a running back (Todd Gurley), any defensive player (Aaron Donald) and a defensive back in a major spending spree since July 2018. The Rams made the Super Bowl for the 2018 season but lost to New England.
Tough, talkative Aqib Talib retires after 12-year career
Five-time Pro Bowler Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on his new podcast Wednesday.
The loquacious cornerback said he turned down an offer last month to rejoin the New England Patriots.
Talib said he was excited about reuniting with Bill Belichick and both the role (covering tight ends) and the money ($6 million) were good.
“I can make $6 million and guard tight ends all day,” Talib said. “I’m like, I’m cool.”
After he began looking at flights and apartments, Talib took a look at the Patriots’ schedule and asked himself if he really wanted to cover the likes of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Noah Fant, among others.
“You look at the Patriots’ schedule, it’s tight end after tight end after tight end, week in, week out,” Talib said on his podcast, “ Call to the Booth. ”
So, Talib, who’s 34, turned down Belichick’s overture.
“My heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more,” Talib said.
A first-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008, Talib played in New England in 2012-13 after being traded from Tampa Bay at midseason.
In 2014, he joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and famously ripped off Michael Crabtree’s gold chain.
He finished his career with two injury-filled seasons with the Rams, suffering an ankle injury in 2018 and hurting his ribs in 2019, when he was traded to Miami, where he never suited up.
Vikings put
DE Hunter on IR, to miss three games
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve Wednesday, taking one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that.
Hunter has not practiced with the team since training camp activities were first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak,” and because Hunter was placed on injured reserve the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.
Last year, Hunter, who will turn 26 on Oct. 29, became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks. Hunter has never missed an NFL game to injury, with his only absences coming as a rookie in 2015 when he was on the inactive list for two September games. When the Vikings played a meaningless finale against Chicago last season with their spot in the playoffs already clinched and rested almost all of their starters, Hunter took the first snap to stretch his appearance streak to 77 straight games.
Revised roster rules for the 2020 season, which is being played during the coronavirus pandemic, allow NFL teams to reinstate players from injured reserve after only three weeks. There’s also no maximum amount of players who can come back. Normally, only two players can be designated for return from injured reserve, and they must miss at least six weeks of practice and at least eight weeks of games.
Warner returns for Niners: Samuel, Aiyuk still sidelined
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers got one key defensive player back to practice in advance of the season opener but are still waiting to know the status of two of their key receivers.
Linebacker Fred Warner was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and took part in practice ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Receivers Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) didn’t take part in the open portion of practice and their status remains in doubt this week.
Warner was placed on the list on Aug. 31 and missed one week of practice. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams aren’t allowed to provide any additional details but coach Kyle Shanahan was happy to have the anchor in the middle of his defense back.
— The Associated Press
“Fred’s been as reliable a player as we’ve had,” Shanahan said. “It was great to get him back today. We were obviously a little nervous about that. He’s good to go and we’re grateful that he’s here.”
Warner was an emerging star on San Francisco’s defense last season when the Niners won 13 games in the regular season and went to the Super Bowl. He excels in coverage and against the run, as well as calling the defensive signals.
Warner had 118 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown against the Rams. Warner also had an interception in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.
The 49ers began preparations for the Cardinals without Samuel and Aiyuk. Samuel has been out since breaking his foot in June during informal offseason workouts with teammates. He was taken off the non-football injury list Saturday and still has a chance to return this week.
Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs as a rookie last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores.
Aiyuk, one of the team’s first-round picks in April, injured his hamstring in practice on Aug. 23 and has been sidelined ever since. He was impressive early in training camp and was expected to play a key role this season.
If Samuel and Aiyuk can’t go, the other receivers on the roster are Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James Jr. Kevin White also could be promoted from the practice squad.
Pettis did not play the final six games last year despite being healthy as he lost the confidence of Shanahan. He came back to camp with a better mindset and could have a bigger role this season.
After catching 17 passes during a four-game stretch late in his rookie season in 2018, Pettis had only 11 receptions all last season.
“We’re ready for any situation with the receivers. Whether Dante is going to play a lot, play a little. He’s probably in the same boat as about four other guys,” Shanahan said. “But what I can say is Dante is so much more prepared for the season than he was last year at this time. ... Dante was so prepared for camp, fought through camp, the tough days, and took a number of steps forward as a receiver.”
In other injury news, cornerback Jason Verrett didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury and center Ben Garland was limited with a sprained ankle.