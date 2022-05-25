Correction May 25, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Setting the Record Straight The 2022 Raphael O. Wheatley Skills Center’s graduation ceremony was held May 19. The salutatorian is Elisha I. Registe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Site search Search Get the news that matters most Latest News USVI U-15s now 1-1 in Copa Del Caribe Beisbol tourney St. Thomas helicopter pilot honored Drag racing strip moving ahead, horse racing tracks remain shrouded in uncertainty Seguin, Hill win Mermaid Mixer 'women only' relay race Correction World Briefs Mangrove restoration learning exchange visits UVI restoration sites Perfection jewelers changes ownership after 31 years in business