Cowboys DE Lawrence breaks foot, out 6-8 weeks
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss at least six weeks, another blow to the starting lineup since a promising opener for the Cowboys.
Lawrence left the field during the first practice in preparation for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said on its website. The two-time Pro Bowler, who is expected to be out 6-8 weeks, tweeted that he planned to return.
The injury to Lawrence came with the Cowboys planning to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
Dallas should get one important player back against LA. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin was activated from the COVID-19 list this week after missing the trip to Tampa.
The Cowboys are losing their best pass rusher in Lawrence, who is in the third year of a $105 million, five-year contract. While Lawrence hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since 2018, he consistently grades among the league’s best in pressuring the quarterback and is a strong run defender.
The injury will end a streak of 65 consecutive regular-season games for Lawrence, who was plagued by injuries his first three years. He missed the first eight games as a rookie in 2014 after breaking a foot in training camp.
Denver rookie Surtain to get first start Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Patrick Surtain II’s first NFL start is against a familiar foe: Trevor Lawrence, whose Clemson Tigers walloped his top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship three years ago.
“We were both freshmen at the time, both young pups,” Surtain said Wednesday. “He got the edge on us.”
By a bunch — the Tigers scored the game’s final 30 points for a 44-16 win on Jan. 8, 2018.
Twenty-seven months later, the Jacksonville Jaguars made Lawrence the league’s top draft pick and the Denver Broncos chose Surtain ninth overall.
They’ll square off again Sunday when the Broncos (1-0) visit the Jaguars (0-1).
“He’s a great quarterback,” Surtain said, “so, it should be a good game.”
Lawrence’s pro debut against Houston last week was a mixed bag: 28-for-51 passing for 332 yards with three touchdowns but also three interceptions in the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss.
Surtain won his debut but he surrendered a 37-yard touchdown pass to Giants receiver Sterling Shepard in the Broncos’ 27-13 win at the Meadowlands.
Surtain played some dime linebacker against the Giants and switched off with cornerback Kyle Fuller in the nickel early on but ended up playing just 16 snaps.
Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0).
“I talked to Odell about it,” Stefanski said. “This is my decision and felt it was the right thing to do for this week.”
Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, the three-time Pro Bowler told the Browns he couldn’t be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was ruled inactive.
Stefanski said he decided to reveal Beckham’s status early in the week.
— The Associated Press
“Just felt like that was the right thing to do,” Stefanski said before Tuesday’s workout. “Last week I felt we had a good plan, he was close, working very hard on the side. But just felt like it made more sense to have clarity early in the week from a game-planning, practice standpoint.’
“So that’s the plan for this week.”
Stefanski reiterated that Beckham, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not suffered any setbacks and that the decision to make him inactive after he practiced all week wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“That happens in the NFL,” he said. “You practice guys, you have guys in different spots and sometimes you make a decision close to game time. And it’s the classic it is what it is. He’s pushing to get there, just didn’t feel like he could play the significant number of snaps.
“I just felt like for this week the prudent thing to do was let’s let these other guys get all those reps, although they got a bunch last week, let’s game-plan accordingly and then we’ll update you guys as we get into next week.”
With Beckham out, rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz stepped in and had a solid debut, catching three passes for 69 yards.
Beckham was off to a good start last season (23 catches, three TDs) before getting hurt against the Bengals. Interestingly, Cleveland’s didn’t miss a beat without him and quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.