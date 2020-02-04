Cruise lines have instituted a ban of passengers and crew who have traveled through mainland China because of the threat of coronavirus.
Cruise Lines International Association, an industry organization that has more than 50 cruise lines as members including Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line, issued a statement saying that its members will deny boarding of their vessels of anyone who has traveled from or through mainland China in the previous 14 days.
The two-week period is the maximum incubation period for the virus that has its ground zero in China, and has killed more 360 people among more than 17,000 infected as of Feb. 3.
“The safety and health of passengers is the number one priority of CLIA members,” reads the statement. “CLIA and its member lines maintain close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), and are continually assessing and modifying policies and procedures as developments emerge.
“This includes the modification of itineraries, where needed, in light of evolving circumstances, as well as health, travel and contact screening where appropriate, for guests and crew who have recently traveled from or through the affected area consistent with prevailing guidance from global health authorities.
“Screening protocols allow for informed decisions on a case-by-case basis whether a guest or crewmember will be denied boarding.”
The cruise industry has been canceling and repositioning its vessels that serve the Chinese market since the outbreak, and a scare last week caused a cruise ship in Europe to keep close to 7,000 crew and passengers on board the Costa Smeralda while in port near Rome when a passenger from Macau, which is an autonomous region adjacent to mainland China, fell ill and had to be tested for the virus.
