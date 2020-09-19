The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will host “Connecting the Caribbean,” a Facebook live discussion on airlinks in the Caribbean in the post-LIAT era beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the CTO, several carriers, most of them small airlines, have indicated interest in picking up the slack left by LIAT “but with the Caribbean market remaining a critical part of the recovery process, how will they connect the Caribbean? At what cost? And how are they working with international carriers to ensure seamless connections?”
Those questions will be among the topics discussed by panelists Lyndon Gardiner, chairman of interCaribbean Airlines; Dionne Ligoure, head of Corporate Communications for Caribbean Airlines, and aviation consultant Lesroy Browne.
Join the discussion at www.facebook.com/CaribbeanTourismOrganization.