As COVID-19 cases overwhelm hospitals and clinics in Cuba, authorities are resorting to a Chinese vaccine in the latest effort to get a ravaging pandemic under control, despite early promises that the population would be fully immunized by August with much-touted locally produced inoculations.
After months of an intense propaganda campaign promoting the Cuban vaccines and a stubborn refusal to participate in a World Health Organization effort to acquire vaccines produced around the world, news about the use of the Chinese vaccine is raising questions about the government strategy to fight the pandemic, especially because official numbers do not seem to portray the real extent of the disease.
Local media outlets 5 de septiembre and Perlavision reported Sunday that authorities launched a vaccination push in Cienfuegos — a province reporting more than 20,000 cases in the past two weeks — with two doses of China’s Sinopharm and an additional third dose of Cuba’s Soberana Plus vaccine.
The Miami Herald has also learned that the government started offering the Chinese vaccines to members of the military several weeks before the Cienfuegos program.
In Cienfuegos and across the island, hospitals lack medications, oxygen and even beds to treat patients. Patients with obvious COVID symptoms are told to go home and find antibiotics on their own because the hospitals do not have them in stock. Cubans continue to publish distressing videos of patients agonizing without oxygen, after a broken part in a Havana plant halted almost all oxygen production for two months.
Authorities also plan to use the Sinopharm vaccine in Artemisa, a province near the capital, where authorities had to build a makeshift cemetery due to the high number of COVID-related deaths.
The reports were the first official acknowledgment that China had donated at least 250,000 vaccines to Cuba, Ileana Morales Suárez, a Ministry of Health official, told Perlavision.
Cuban authorities never responded to a public offer by President Joe Biden to send vaccines to the island if he received assurances that they would reach the population.
In a call Monday between China’s Xi Jinping, and Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Chinese president promised to continue providing “assistance and support within its capacity to Cuba in fighting against the pandemic,” but there was no mention of the vaccines in the statement released by the Chinese government.
A Cuban embassy spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The news reports come months after Cubans began questioning why authorities had not secured vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, while it was developing and producing its own pharmaceuticals. Promises in early March to mass-produce the Cuban shots quickly enough to get the adult population vaccinated by August were off the mark by several months, as only around 30 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization, said Cuba has not expressed interest in being part of the COVAX initiative, which allows countries to buy vaccines at discounted rates or receive donations. Since Cuba is not a member and it’s also not seeking to sell its vaccines through PAHO’s program, he said, it is not obligated to share data of its vaccine trials with the organization.
“So far, the WHO prequalification team has not received information from the Cuban vaccines, so we don’t know what exactly their effectiveness is,” he said. The island’s government said “the vaccines were very effective, but we need to see this data published in scientific journals.”
On Monday, Dr. Eduardo Martínez Díaz, the president of BioCubaFarma, which is producing the island’s Soberana vaccines, said Cuban health officials want to have a meeting “soon” with WHO representatives “to show the results and start discussing the process to obtain the certification and make our results transparent with them.”
The government has not explained the decision to start providing the Chinese vaccine to Cubans, but state media reports said the intention was to speed up the vaccination process during a COVID surge in Cienfuegos.
It is not clear if production or personnel issues have slowed down the vaccination process. Previously, the government complained that it did not have enough syringes for the mass inoculation campaign, but so far it has received several donations of medical supplies from PAHO, several countries and solidarity groups.
Martínez Díaz, who promised the production of all required doses to vaccinate the population by August, said Monday there were “productive problems with Soberana,” which he blamed on the U.S. embargo and “some technical issues” in ramping up production.
He said the doses will be ready in September, but the full-vaccination goal has now moved to November.
On Aug. 13, to mark the birthday of the late Fidel Castro, Cuba’s AICA laboratories and the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology announced they had already produced 20 million doses of the Abdala vaccine, which requires three shots. That’s enough to fully immunize more than half the island’s population of about 11.3 million people, although not all were available for distribution yet, AICA’s director, Dr. Antonio Emilio Vallín, said.