Cubs 7, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.
The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club’s start after 15 games in 1970.
Athletics 8, Angels 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stephen Piscotty, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered, center fielder Ramón Laureano made three nifty catches and Oakland averted a sweep with a win over Los Angeles.
Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7
DENVER — Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as Arizona battered Colorado in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon.
Blackmon went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472. Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.
White Sox 7, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Tim Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and Luis Robert hit a bases-clearing double to lift Chicago past Detroit.
Yankees 6, Braves 3
NEW YORK — Injury fill-in Clint Frazier had three hits, including a home run, and scored twice in his season debut as New York swept a two-game set with Atlanta.
Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0) hurled a pair of scoreless innings for the win, striking out three.
Royals 5, Reds 4
CINCINNATI — Streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit after a misstep, and Kansas City beat Cincinnati for its fifth victory in six games.
Brad Keller (2-0) allowed two singles in six shutout innings. The bullpen barely held on.
Rays 9, Red Sox 5
BOSTON — Blake Snell pitched five shutout innings and Tampa Bay backed him with a trio of 400-foot homers to beat Boston and earn a fifth straight victory.
Snell (1-0) allowed four hits and walked no one, striking out six to earn his first win of the season.
Godley (0-2) was charged with eight runs on 10 hits and two walks, striking out three in three innings.
Mets 11, Nationals 6
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith had back-to-back RBI doubles in a four-run first inning and hit consecutive homers in a five-run sixth, leading New York over Washington.
Twins 12, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Byron Buxton hit two solo homers and Miguel Sanó added another as Minnesota jumped to an early lead and routed Milwaukee.
The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers.
Orioles 5, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander homered to lead Baltimore past Philadelphia.
The Orioles took the first two games of the series and have won four straight completed games.
Astros 5, Giants 1
HOUSTON — Martín Maldonado hit a three-run home run to back a strong start by Zack Greinke and help Houston beat San Francisco.
