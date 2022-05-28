It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Darryl Thomas Jennings announces his death on April 28, 2022, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Oct. 8, 1979, and lived on St. Thomas all his life. He was a school monitor and worked at the Education Department’s Curriculum Center.
Darryl was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Jennings, known as Tom or Two Pedal.
He leaves to mourn his beloved mother, Carletha Jennings; daughter, Te’Quasia; uncles, Zedekiah Jennings (wife Janet), Henry Weatherspoon (wife Felicia), Franklyn Weatherspoon (wife Zenda); aunt, Mattie Stewart (husband Leo); special cousins, Jamal and Shawn Percel, Sharon, Elroy (Fever) Fleming, Winston Percel, Francisco (Cisco Kid) Jennings; Jennings family members, Weatherspoon family members, Fahie family members, Venzen family members, Skelton family members; special friends and co-workers --- Education’s Curriculum Center family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Thomas, V.I. The services will be held Tuesday, May 31. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Blyden Memorial Chapel, with the service to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Eastern Cemetery.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.