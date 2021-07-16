The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs has released its latest gas price survey.
On St. Croix, the lowest price for self-service regular ($2.799 per gallon) was found at One Love Service Station Golden Rock, according to the survey, which was conducted Monday.
Super Tank Service Station sold self-service regular at $2.970 per gallon, the second-best deal for Crucians.
The lowest prices for self-service premium ($2.999 per gallon) was found at One Love Service Station-Golden Rock and One Love Service Station-La Grande Princesse, the survey said.
In terms of diesel, the lowest price was found at Titan Service Station ($2.829 per gallon) and Moe’s Service Station and Super Tanks Service Station came in second at $2.959 per gallon. On St. Thomas, Puma Bovoni was selling self-service regular at $3.319 per gallon and $3.679 for self-service premium, the survey reported.
The second lowest price for self-service regular was found at Home Town ($3.399 per gallon) and Ali Baba and Home Town had the second lowest price for self-service premium at $3.799 per gallon. The lowest price for diesel was found at 1st Stop and 1st Stop Frydenhoj for $3.699 per gallon.
On St. John, the lowest self-service prices were found at Racetrack at $3.79 per gallon for regular and $3.89 per gallon for premium. E-C Gas Station offered prices at $4.07 per gallon for regular and $4.19 per gallon for premium, and the lowest price for diesel was found at Racetrack East for $3.93 per gallon, the survey said.
DLCA also noted that the latest rack rate prices — — with the .14/gallon tax — — issued by Gulf Oil at Lime Tree Bay Terminal are $2.7400 for regular, $2.8800 for premium, and diesel is at $2.5800.